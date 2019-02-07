France blasts Italy for 'baseless attacks,' recalls ambassador from Rome

France is recalling its ambassador to Italy amid mounting tensions after Italy's deputy prime minister met with French yellow-vest protesters and a string of critical Italian comments toward French President Emmanuel Macron's government.

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement Thursday that the ambassador is being brought back for "consultations," and urged Italy to return to friendly relations worthy of "our common destiny."

"France has been, for several months, the target of repeated, baseless attacks and outrageous statements," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Italy's two deputy prime ministers, Matteo Salvini of the right-wing League and Luigi Di Maio of the populist, anti-establishment Five-Star movement, have in recent months goaded Macron on a number of issues.

The two deputy premiers, who swept to power last year, appear to believe that attacking Macron, a fervent Europhile, would motivate their domestic voter base before European Union elections in May.

Di Maio met this week in Paris with supporters of a yellow-vest group seeking to run in the European Parliament elections in May. Di Maio has said his populist movement is ready to help France's anti-government protesters, and has accused France of fuelling Europe's migrant crisis.

'A terrible president'

The French Foreign Ministry called that an "unacceptable" interference in French democracy, and unprecedented since the two neighbours joined together after the Second World War to help create the European Union.

"Having disagreements is one thing, but manipulating the relationship for electoral aims is another," the ministry said.

Many of the migrants in recent years have arrived on Italian shores through Libya. Italy and France each has oil and economic interests in Libya, and both have disagreed over how to bring out about stability and fair elections to the conflict-ridden country.

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini is shown in a 2018 news conference in which he criticized France's migrant policy. (Luca Zennaro/EPA-EFE)

Di Maio's meeting with yellow vest activists came after Salvini called Macron "a terrible president" in January. He said he hoped French voters would send Macron a message during the European elections by showing their support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, with whom Salvini is allied in European politics.

Di Maio had already sparked annoyance in January when he accused France of leading colonial-style policies in Africa, prompting the French Foreign Ministry to summon the Italian ambassador. And the Italian government last fall accused France of dumping underage migrants over the border without authorization.

After meeting with members of the Citizens' Initiative Rally group of yellow vests on Tuesday, Di Maio boasted on Twitter that "the wind of change has crossed the Alps."

The Italian foreign ministry had no immediate comment about the French decision.