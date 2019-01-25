France is preparing for the worst over Brexit, finance minister says
France is preparing for the worst as the clock ticks down to Brexit, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says, adding that he does not have any more to give as Prime Minister Theresa May battles to break the deadlock.
'You can't be out of the EU and getting all the benefits of the single market'
Le Maire said a no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for Britain and that it was up to the government to find a solution before Britain leaves the European Union on March 29.
He added that in the event of a no-deal, France could not ease the process by offering side deals on aviation or logistics.
"You can't be out of the EU and getting all the benefits of the single market," he told BBC radio. "That is a clear red line for France."
