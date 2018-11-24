French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police

French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent demonstrators in Paris on Saturday, as thousands gathered in the capital and beyond and staged road blockades to vent anger over rising fuel taxes.

Thousands of police were deployed nationwide to contain the eighth day of violent demonstrations that have morphed into a rebuke of President Emmanuel Macron and the perceived elitism of France's ruling class. Two people have been killed since Nov. 17 in protest-related tragedies.

Police used tear gas and water cannon in an effort to disperse the crowd along the Champs-E​lysées in Paris. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

Tense clashes on the Champs-E​lysées on Saturday saw police face off with demonstrators who burned plywood, wielded placards reading "Death to Taxes" and upturned a large vehicle.

At least eight people, including two police officers, were injured in the day of unrest across France, according to authorities. Police said that dozens of protesters were detained in Paris for "throwing projectiles," among other acts.

'They take everything from us'

"It's going to trigger a civil war and me, like most other citizens, we're all ready," said Benjamin Vrignaud, a 21-year-old protester from Chartres.

"They take everything from us. They steal everything from us," said 21-year-old Laura Cordonnier.

Protesters wearing yellow vests, which every French driver must carry in the car, run from police during riots on the Champs-E​lysées over fuel prices. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

The famed avenue was speckled with plumes of smoke and neon colours — owing to the vests the self-styled "yellow jacket" protesters don. French drivers are required to keep neon security vests in their vehicles.

Authorities said that 5,000 protesters flooded the Champs-Elysé​es alone, with 81,000 protesters in total nationwide compared to 244,000 last Saturday.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner denounced protesters from the far-right whom he called "rebellious," as he accused National Assembly leader Marine Le Pen of encouraging them.

But the interior ministry played down the scale of Saturday's demonstrations by highlighting that the number of demonstrators had dropped, with last week's protest comprising more than 120,000 protesters across the country.

Yellow vest activists allege elitism

The unrest is proving a major challenge for embattled Macron, who's suffering in the polls.

The leader, who swept to power only last year, is the focus of rage for the "yellow jacket" demonstrators who accuse the pro-business centrist of elitism and indifference to the struggles of ordinary French people.

Breaking: Clashes continue between anti-fuel tax demonstrators and police on the Champs Elysées in Paris, France. At least 35 people have been arrested. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiletsJaunes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiletsJaunes</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q96yyfkP1n">pic.twitter.com/Q96yyfkP1n</a> —@PMBreakingNews

Macron has so far held strong and insisted the fuel tax increases are a necessary pain to reduce France's dependence on fossil fuels and fund renewable energy investments — a cornerstone of his reforms to meet climate commitments. He will defend fresh plans to make the "energy transition" easier next week.

Paris deployed some 3,000 security forces on Saturday, notably around tourist-frequented areas, after an unauthorized attempt last week to march on the presidential Elysée Palace.

Police officials said that a no-go zone, set up around key areas including the presidential palace and the National Assembly on the Left Bank of the Seine River, has not been breached.

But authorities are struggling because the movement has no clear leader and has attracted a motley group of people with broadly varying demands.

Higher costs for gasoline, diesel

A man who was later arrested caused a dramatic standoff with police Friday when he donned a neon vest and brandished an apparent grenade at a supermarket in the western city of Angers.

The anger is mainly over a hike in the diesel fuel tax, which has gone up seven euro cents (nearly 10 cents Cdn) a litre and will keep climbing in coming years, according to Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne. The tax on gasoline is also to increase four euro cents. Gasoline currently costs about 1.64 euros a litre in Paris ($2.46 a litre Cdn), slightly more than diesel.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mé​lenchon explained in a television interview the historical importance of this issue in the Gallic mindset: "When tax is no longer agreed to, it's the start of revolutions in France."