A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire in the 15th-century cathedral in the French city of Nantes that blew out stained-glass windows and destroyed the grand organ, TV channel LCI reported on Sunday.

The man, a Rwandan refugee, worked as a volunteer for the cathedral and had been in charge of locking up the building on Friday night, LCI said, citing prosecutor Pierre Sennes.

Sennes said the man in custody was being held to clear up inconsistencies in his schedule.

Three fires had been started at the site on Saturday, he said, and there had been no signs of a break-in. Authorities said an investigation for suspected arson had been opened.

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral, in Nantes, western France, on Saturday. The fire is bringing back memories of the devastating blaze at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. (Laetitia Notarianni/The Associated Press)

The blaze began on Saturday morning, engulfing the inside of the Gothic structure in flames. Firefighters brought it under control after several hours and extinguished it completely by the afternoon.

It happened just over a year after a fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris destroyed its roof and main spire.