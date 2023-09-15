France's ambassador in Niger being 'held hostage' at embassy by junta, Macron says

France's ambassador in Niger is being held hostage at the French Embassy by the military junta that has seized power in the West African nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic members which are being literally held hostage at the French Embassy, and food is prevented from being delivered. They're eating military rations," Macron told reporters during a visit to Burgundy in France.

Niger's ruling junta last month ordered police to expel France's ambassador, in a move marking a further downturn in relations between France and its former colony. Paris has said that the army officers who seized power in Niamey in late July had no authority to expel the French ambassador.