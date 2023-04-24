Content
Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News, network says

Fox News said in a statement on Monday that it had parted ways with controversial host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson had been with the network for 14 years

Two men are seen in conversation, one is wearing a baseball cap.
Tucker Carlson, left, and former president Donald Trump, right, are seen at a golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31, 2022, about 18 months after Carlson privately excoriated Trump in a text message revealed in a lawsuit. (Seth Wenig/The Associated Press)

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the network said in a statement.

Carlson, after appearing on CNN's Crossfire and on PBS and MSNBC, joined Fox News in 2009. His Tucker Carlson Tonight show took an increasingly provocative turn.

Fox last week settled a defamation lawsuit with Toronto-founded Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million US. During the discovery phase of the trial, Carlson was among the Fox News personalities privately expressing doubts about voting machine fraud claims made by then-U.S. president Donald Trump and his allies.

Carlson within the past month had broadcast interviews with both Trump and Elon Musk.

More to come.

