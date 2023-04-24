Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News, network says

Fox News said in a statement on Monday that it had parted ways with controversial host Tucker Carlson.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the network said in a statement.

Carlson, after appearing on CNN's Crossfire and on PBS and MSNBC, joined Fox News in 2009. His Tucker Carlson Tonight show took an increasingly provocative turn.

Fox last week settled a defamation lawsuit with Toronto-founded Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million US. During the discovery phase of the trial, Carlson was among the Fox News personalities privately expressing doubts about voting machine fraud claims made by then-U.S. president Donald Trump and his allies.

Carlson within the past month had broadcast interviews with both Trump and Elon Musk.

More to come.