Lava streams down from the volcano Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) during an eruption seen from Rakata Island in South Lampung, Indonesia, on July 19, 2018. The small volcanic island that emerged from the ocean a half century after Krakatoa's deadly 1883 eruption has rumbled back to life in recent weeks, spitting flaming rocks and ash from its crater.

(Ferdi Awed/AFP/Getty Images)

School students pray for rain at a temple in Ahmedabad, India, on July 19.

(Amit Dave/Reuters)

Evangeline Garcia paddles a boatload of piglets to safety at a village in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, on July 20, after monsoon rains caused widespread flooding.

(Aaron Favila/Associated Press)

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the non-governmental Anti-Corruption Action Centre, reacts after he was splashed with a green substance during a rally in front of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 17.

(Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

A spectator on horseback waves a French flag as the pack rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France between Dreux and Amiens on July 14.

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

Hindu devotees release oil lamps in the Buriganga River as they observe the Bipottarini Puja ceremony in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 17.

(Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)

Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City on July 17.

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Fans reach for a baseball during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on July 16 in Washington, D.C.

(Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet-mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow, southwest of London, on July 16.

(Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and former U.S. president Barack Obama attend the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers cricket stadium in Johannesburg on July 17. Obama has often credited Mandela for being one of the great inspirations in his life.

(Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images)

French gendarmes right their tipped-over motorcycles during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysée in Paris on July 14.

(Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

A plane battling the Ferguson fire passes the setting sun in California's Mariposa County, near Yosemite National Park, on July 15.

(Noah Berger/Associated Press)

An aerial view shows haystacks in a field in Saint-Philbert-sur-Risle, northern France, on July 19.

(Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images)

A 7.5-metre statue of Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum was unveiled next to London's Tower Bridge on July 19, marking 25 years since the 1993 dinosaur blockbuster, Jurassic Park, in which Goldblum played Dr. Ian Malcolm.

(Andy Rain/EPA-EFE)

A fast-moving fire rages across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., on July 18, leaving hectares of charred wheat fields. Much of the region has been hit by drought.

(Mark Graves/The Oregonian via Associated Press)

An ethnic Kayan, also known as a Long Neck girl, sits at her parents' souvenir shop in the Kayan village at the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, on July 16.

(Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron jumps up to cheer during the World Cup final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.

(Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/Associated Press)

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as "Swan Upping," along the River Thames near Chertsey, England, on July 16.