A judge abruptly postponed the sentencing hearing Tuesday for Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, after a stunning hearing in which the judge accused Flynn of selling out his country.

The delay allows Flynn to continue co-operating with the special counsel's Russia probe and get credit for it in his punishment. Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts, just days after Trump was inaugurated.

"Arguably you sold your country out," U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan told Flynn in a tongue-lashing that raised the prospect that the judge could send the retired army lieutenant general to prison, even though prosecutors have recommended against prison time, citing his co-operation in the Russia probe.

"I can't hide my disgust, my disdain," the judge told Flynn.

Escalating legal peril for Trump

After a prosecutor raised the prospect of Flynn's continued co-operation with other investigations in the future, Sullivan warned Flynn that he might not get the full credit for his assistance to the government if he were sentenced as scheduled on Tuesday. Typically, judges like to sentence co-operating defendants after their co-operation is done so they can fully evaluate the help they gave to the government.

He gave Flynn a chance to talk it over with his lawyers, and the court went into a brief recess.

When they returned, Flynn lawyer Rob Kelner defended Flynn's co-operation — but requested a postponement to allow for him to keep co-operating.

Flynn, who served as national security adviser for only a few weeks, was to be the first White House official sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The hearing took place amid escalating legal peril for Trump, who was implicated by federal prosecutors in New York earlier this month in hush-money payments to cover up extramarital affairs. Nearly a half-dozen former aides and advisers, including Flynn, have pleaded guilty or agreed to co-operate with prosecutors.

Trump's last-minute support

At the hearing, Sullivan told Flynn that he would take into account his extensive co-operation with the government, which includes 19 meetings with investigators, as well as a 33-year military career that included service in Iraq and Afghanistan. But he also said he was forced to weigh other factors, too, including Flynn's decision as national security adviser to lie to the FBI on the premises of the White House about contacts he had with the Sergei Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence is seen during Flynn's short stint as national security adviser. Flynn's conversation with Pence about contacts with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. was given as a reason for his firing by Donald Trump. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Earlier in the hearing, Sullivan asked Flynn a series of questions to make sure he wanted to move forward with his sentencing in light of a memo his attorneys submitted last week that took aim at the FBI's conduct during agents' January 2017 interview of Flynn. Flynn said that memo notwithstanding, he was ready to proceed with sentencing.

Flynn's lawyers suggested in the memo that investigators discouraged him from having an attorney present during the January 2017 interview and never informed him it was a crime to lie.

On Monday evening, the dispute — and a judge's intervention — led prosecutors to publicly file a redacted copy of the notes from Flynn's FBI interview that largely bolster the case, showing he told agents things he later said were false.

The Flynn team's memo also insinuated that he deserved credit for not publicly seizing on the fact that FBI officials involved in the investigation later came under scrutiny themselves. Former deputy director Andrew McCabe, who contacted Flynn to arrange the interview, was fired this year for what the Justice Department said was a lack of candour over a news media leak. Peter Strzok, one of the two agents who interviewed Flynn, was removed from Mueller's team and later fired for trading anti-Trump texts with another FBI official.

Mueller's team sharply pushed back at any suggestion that Flynn was duped, with prosecutors responding that as a high-ranking military officer steeped in national security issues Flynn "knows he should not lie to federal agents."

The notes, publicly filed Monday evening, show that FBI agents interviewed Flynn about his contacts with Russia, including his past trips to the country and his conversations with Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

A demonstrator holds a sign prior to the arrival of former national security adviser Michael Flynn for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., Tuesday. (Reuters)

The notes show Flynn told agents he didn't ask Kislyak not to escalate Russia's response to sanctions imposed by the Barack Obama administration in response to election interference. But Flynn admitted in court papers last year that he did.

The notes also show Flynn told agents he didn't ask Kislyak to see if Russia would vote a certain way on a United Nations resolution involving Israeli settlements. But in court papers last year he admitted that he did ask Kislyak to see if Russia would vote against or delay the resolution. Court papers show Flynn made that request at the direction of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump signalled his intense interest in the case by tweeting "good luck" to Flynn hours before the sentencing. He added: "Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign."

Trump has repeatedly expressed regret over the prosecution of Flynn, who he has characterized as a "great guy." Former FBI director James Comey, fired by Trump, has testified that the president pressured him to not investigate Flynn.

Turkish lobbying help

Two business associates of Flynn were charged Monday with illegally lobbying for Turkey.

Bijan Kian and Ekim Alptekin are accused in an indictment of conspiring to "covertly and unlawfully" influence U.S. public opinion and politicians, all while concealing that the Turkish government was directing their work. The campaign came during the final months of the 2016 presidential campaign while Flynn was a top surrogate for Trump's campaign.

As part of Flynn's co-operation in the Mueller probe, he has provided prosecutors with voluminous records from his business, Flynn Intel Group, which carried out the lobbying work. Flynn and Kian were co-founders of the firm.

The goal of the work was to get the United States to expel Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen from the country. Gulen, who holds a U.S. green card and lives in Pennsylvania, is a rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has accused the cleric of directing a failed coup and who wanted the U.S. to extradite him back to Turkey.

Gulen has denied any involvement in the coup.

Flynn is among a number of people in Trump's orbit who have pleaded guilty to criminal charges. The list also includes his former presidential campaign chair, Paul Manafort, and Manafort's colleague, Rick Gates; his former personal attorney Michael Cohen and George Papadopoulos, who was released last week after serving a short prison sentence.

Cohen last week received a three-year sentence related to eight separate counts, including campaign finance violations involving payments to two women who alleged having affairs with Trump.