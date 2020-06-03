Officer in George Floyd arrest to face 2nd-degree murder charge, others also charged, report says

Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are charging the three other officers who were at the scene of the arrest, according to reports.

A local Minneapolis newspaper and Sen. Amy Klobuchar both reported the news Wednesday. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to announce the charges Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after the incident that left Floyd, 46, dead.

A second degree murder conviction in Minnesota carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Widely seen bystander video showing Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world against police brutality and discrimination.

