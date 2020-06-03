Skip to Main Content
Officer in George Floyd arrest to face 2nd-degree murder charge, others also charged, report says
World·Breaking

Officer in George Floyd arrest to face 2nd-degree murder charge, others also charged, report says

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing the charge against fired officer Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree murder in George Floyd's death and is charging the other three officers who were present at the arrest, according to reports.

3 Minneapolis officers present expected to be accused of aiding and abetting murder

The Associated Press ·
A Detroit protestor holds a photo of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minnesota, in a case that has launched nationwide protests and prompted criminal charges. (Sylvia Jarrus/Reuters)

Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are charging the three other officers who were at the scene of the arrest, according to reports. 

A local Minneapolis newspaper and Sen. Amy Klobuchar both reported the news Wednesday. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to announce the charges Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after the incident that left Floyd, 46, dead. 

A second degree murder conviction in Minnesota carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Widely seen bystander video showing Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world against police brutality and discrimination.

More to come

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News