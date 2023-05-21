NAACP among civil rights groups warning tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws

The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals."

The NAACP, long an advocate for Black Americans, joined the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), a Latino civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, in issuing travel advisories for the Sunshine State, where tourism is one of the state's largest job sectors.

The warning approved Saturday by the NAACP's board of directors tells tourists that before travelling to Florida, they should understand that the state "devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of colour."

An email was sent Sunday morning to DeSantis's office seeking comment.

Tourism is big business in Florida

Florida is one of the most popular states in the U.S. for tourists, and tourism is one of its biggest industries. More than 137.5 million tourists visited Florida last year, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to Visit Florida, the state's tourism promotion agency.

Tourism supports 1.6 million full-time and part-time jobs, and visitors spent $98.8 billion US in Florida in 2019, the last year figures are available.

The NAACP's decision comes after DeSantis's administration in January rejected the College Board's Advanced Placement African American Studies course.

DeSantis and Republican lawmakers have also pressed forward with measures that ban state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as critical race theory, and also passed the Stop WOKE Act that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in schools and businesses.

LISTEN | Florida law limits discussion of race in classrooms: Front Burner 22:01 Book bans and Black history in Florida This week, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed yet another bill targeting the state’s education system into law. In this case, the law will defund state college programs that encourage diversity in higher education and limit the discussion of race in many courses. Under his leadership, Florida has become the epicentre of the culture war in America — a struggle that often focuses on classrooms and public education. On this episode, guest host Matthew Amha speaks with Alex Ingram, a high school teacher who taught in Jacksonville, Florida, for a decade, before deciding that teaching there had become untenable. For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/frontburner/transcripts

'A shadow of fear'

In its warning for Hispanic travellers considering a visit to Florida, LULAC cited a new law that prohibits local governments from providing money to organizations that issue identification cards to people illegally in the country and invalidates out-of-state driver's licences held by undocumented immigrants, among other things.

The law also requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to include a citizenship question on intake forms, which critics have said is intended to dissuade immigrants living in the U.S. illegally from seeking medical care.

"The actions taken by Governor DeSantis have created a shadow of fear within communities across the state," said Lydia Medrano, a LULAC vice-president for the Southeast region.

WATCH | Florida expands controversial 'Don't say gay' law: Florida expands controversial ‘Don’t say gay’ ban Duration 2:00 The Board of Education has voted to ban instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all ages, expanding the statute some call the ‘Don’t say gay’ law. The move comes as the state’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is believed to be gearing up for a presidential run.

Recent efforts to limit discussion on LGBTQ topics in schools, the removal of books with gay characters from school libraries, a recent ban on gender-affirming care for minors, new restrictions on abortion access and a law allowing Floridians to carry concealed guns without a permit contributed to Equality Florida's warning.

"Taken in their totality, Florida's slate of laws and policies targeting basic freedoms and rights pose a serious risk to the health and safety of those travelling to the state," Equality Florida's advisory said.