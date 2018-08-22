The head of one of the largest environmental non-profits in the U.S. says he was stunned Wednesday to see thousands of dead fish and devastation to other marine life from a red tide off of southwest Florida's Gulf Coast.

Collin O'Mara, the president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, went onto the waters in the Sanibel Island area Wednesday with a charter boat captain. O'Mara reported thousands and thousands of dead fish, eels and horseshoe crabs in the Gulf of Mexico. He also saw the carcasses of Goliath grouper fish.

"I was astounded by the level of carnage that we saw," said O'Mara. "Of all the disasters I've seen in the past decade, this is probably the most visual."

Dead fish are washed up along the shoreline at Bayfront Park in Sarasota, Fla., on Tuesday. (Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune/The Associated Press)

Red tide is a natural occurrence that happens due to the presence of nutrients in salt water and an organism called a dinoflagellate.

This toxic algae bloom started in November, but has overrun Florida's southern Gulf Coast this summer. It's hugging much of Florida's peninsula, from Naples in the south to Bradenton some 240 kilometres north.

The last toxic bloom in the Gulf happened between 2004 and 2006. The algae bloom can cause breathing problems in some people, and because of the smell left behind by the dead fish, has cleared vacationers from some tourist areas.

But the main impact has been on the wildlife, and experts are concerned.

"It was actually pretty overwhelming being there," said O'Mara, who also toured another part of the state on Wednesday to look at a different algae crisis. He visited areas affected by blue-green algae, which is in freshwater.

Heavy May rains caused Lake Okeechobee to discharge water containing blue-green algae into rivers and canals. The bright green sludge oozed onto docks, dams and rivers.

Blue-green algae, seen here in July, is covering much of Lake Okeechobee, growing and flowing through canals connecting the freshwater lake to sensitive estuaries on the east and west coasts of the state. (Andrew West/The News Press/The Associated Press)

People often get the two algae confused, because they're occurring simultaneously, and in some cases, in the same county.

The red tide algae in the Gulf has killed at least 452 sea turtles, nearly 100 manatees, 11 dolphins and tons of fish. County maintenance crews have had to use backhoes to scoop up all the dead marine life on the beaches.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in seven counties along Florida's Gulf that have been overrun by the pungent bloom. He also ordered $1.5 million US to be spent on various clean-up efforts and to help business impacted by dwindling tourists.