Skip to Main Content
Florida sets a new record for largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. 
World·Video

Florida sets a new record for largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. 

Florida recorded 15,300 new cases on Sunday, the most since the pandemic began. Florida surpassed the total for New York at the height of the pandemic. 
Florida recorded 15,300 new cases on Sunday, the most since the pandemic began. Florida surpassed the total for New York at the height of the pandemic.  4:05
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now