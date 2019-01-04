5 kids on way to Disney World in church van among 7 killed in Florida highway crash

Five children heading to Disney World in a church van from Louisiana died along with two truck drivers in a crash Thursday on Interstate 75 in north Florida, officials said Friday.

The passenger van was from Avoyelles Parish, Lt. Patrick Riordan said during a news conference in Alachua south of Gainesville.

On Thursday, a big rig and a passenger vehicle collided in the northbound lanes of the highway and continued across the guardrail and into the path of another big truck and the church van, investigators said.

"Once those semis struck, they both caught fire," Riordan said. Some 189 litres of diesel fuel spilled, fuelling the fire that also damaged the road in some spots.

A fifth vehicle came through and struck either debris on the roadway or people who had been ejected in the initial crash, he said.

At least eight people were sent to hospital with injuries.

'The heat, it was insane'

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash, which he saw happen in the rearview mirror, immediately behind him, according to a report by WKMG.

"If I had stepped on the brake when I heard the noise, undoubtedly, I would have been in that accident," DeVita said. "And then within probably 15 to 20 seconds of it all, it exploded. I mean, just a ball of flames."

Police survey the scene after the crash Thursday. Officials say notifying next of kin is the top priority. (Lauren Bacho/The Gainesville Sun via AP)

The aftermath closed part of the highway in both directions, causing massive delays. Authorities opened the northbound lanes around 8 p.m., but all but one southbound lane remained closed Friday morning. Debris including personal property and vehicle parts was scattered across the road, the FHP said. A helicopter helped search for any victims who may have been in nearby woods.

It's unclear if the victims were killed in the wreck or they burned in the fire, which would make identification more difficult, he said.

Nicole Towarek was travelling northbound with her family when they came across the scene. She told the Sun that black smoke billowed, people were laid out near vehicles, there were long skid marks across the roadway and emergency workers were converging on the area.

A worker looks at a charred semi-trailer. The collision was the worst in the area since 2012, when a chain reaction crash killed 11. (Lauren Bacho/The Gainesville Sun via AP)

"We kept seeing these little explosions and fire," she said. "The heat, it was insane."

It was the worst accident on I-75 in Alachua County since January 2012, when 11 people died in a chain-reaction crash attributed to heavy fog and smoke on the roadway, which crosses Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. Officials were criticized then for not closing the road due to worsening conditions, and later installed cameras, sensors and large electronic signs to help prevent similar crashes.