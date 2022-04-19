Florida governor moves to end Disney's self-governing status in fallout over 'Don't Say Gay' law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asked the state legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate as a private government over its properties in the state, the latest salvo in a feud between the politician and the media giant.

DeSantis, a popular Republican governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, has battled with Disney over the company's opposition to a new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

On Tuesday, DeSantis raised the stakes.

As lawmakers returned to the capitol for a special legislative session on congressional redistricting, the governor announced he issued a proclamation that allows the Republican-controlled statehouse to take up bills eliminating Disney's self-governing district.

"I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering this week. And so, yes they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District," DeSantis said at a news conference, referencing the company's governing district without mentioning Disney by name.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is a private government controlled by Disney World and set up by the state legislature in 1967 that allows it to provide services such as zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure.

"Disney is a guest in Florida. Today we remind them," Republican lawmaker Randy Fine tweeted on Tuesday.

Disney last month announced it would suspend political donations in the state over the new Parental Rights in Education law, which opponents dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law, over criticism that barring lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades would marginalize LGTBQ people.

6:46 This family says Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill will harm their daughter and erase their history Brandon Hensler doesn’t want his four-year-old daughter to feel like an “other” when she starts school next year just because she has two dads. But he says that’s exactly what will happen if Florida passes its so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which restricts discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. 6:46

"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that," Disney said in a statement at the time.

That came only after Disney CEO Bob Chapek earlier apologized in a letter to employees over the company's initial silence when the bill was announced. Some employees staged a walkout in protest to the inaction.

"You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down," Chapek wrote.

Democrat slams governor for 'arguing with Mickey Mouse'

Disney is one of Florida's biggest private employers, with an estimated 75,000 employees in the state.

Representatives from the company did not immediately return an emailed request from the Associated Press for comment on the latest development.

Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate looking to defeat DeSantis as governor in a Nov. 8 election, said Monday evening the governor "wants to invent culture wars to distract from the fact that he hasn't done anything meaningful to improve the lives of Floridians."

"He can keep arguing with Mickey Mouse, we're going to run a campaign focused on lower cost and higher standards for the people," Fried tweeted.