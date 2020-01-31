Police fire shots at vehicle outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken into custody. There was no word on any injuries. The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security around 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance of the resort. Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff's office helicopter.

The sheriff's office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear if the vehicle intended to head to the resort.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen here in Palm Beach, Fla., in November 2017. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken into custody after Friday morning's incident outside the estate. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Several hours after the breach, cars were allowed to drive on streets near the resort. Armed guards were present as usual but did not appear to be on a higher alert than normal.

The Secret Service said it would hold a news conference later in the day.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president. Most recently, just hours after Trump and his family had left the club on Jan. 5 following a two-week vacation, a Florida man who had been dishonorably discharged from the Marines for sex offences was arrested after he got past two checkpoints by falsely identifying himself as part of the president's helicopter crew.