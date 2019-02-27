25 killed at Cairo train station after railcar crashes, fuel tank explodes

Twenty-five people are dead after a locomotive crashed into a barrier at Cairo's main train station at high speed on Wednesday, causing its fuel tank to explode and a huge fire.

Railway officials said the single railcar was travelling too fast when it collided head-on with the barrier. At least 47 people were also injured.

The explosion and fire blasted through people on the platform in the busy Ramses Station in downtown Cairo. A surveillance video showed the moment of impact when the car barrelled past men and women walking by and who then become engulfed in flames and smoke. Charred bodies lay on the platform, and a man in flames ran down a staircase in panic, according to other photos and videos posted on social media.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was the result of a terrorist act. However, one railway official said it was too early to rule it out. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

After the crash, Egypt's Transportation Minister Hisham Arafat resigned in a statement released by the cabinet office.

Ashraf Momtaz, a general railway inspector, told The Associated Press there were several scenarios for what happened and one was that someone could have set the rail car on high speed, then jumped.

It was not immediately clear if the locomotive had a driver at the time of the crash, Momtaz said.

"The railcar takes time to [gather] speed so there is a chance that someone set it on full speed before leaving," he said, adding that investigators are considering all scenarios.

"There are records that show which driver is in which railcar," he said.

In general, he said, the accident signals "negligence from the driver and supervisors."

Ambulances rushed to the scene and firefighters struggled to get the flames under control.

District one of the busiest in Egyptian capital

Nabil Sadek, Egypt general prosecutor, ordered an extensive investigation and sent a team of investigators to the station.

The Ramses district is among the busiest and most crowded areas of the Egyptian capital. The state railway agency briefly halted all train traffic and ordered the evacuation of the station.

Video from surveillance cameras showed flames ravaging the station's interior.

One video on social media showed men and women carrying bags and personal belongings and walking on the rail platforms as the train car crashes and explodes.

Another showed men and women running and searching for exits after the explosion. A man is seen running back and forth, his shirt on fire, until another man rushes to pour water on him.

The accident triggered an online debate among many Egyptians, with many blaming the government for not improving railway services in Egypt, even after a series of deadly accidents. Several noted previous statements by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressing reservations about spending too much money on improving trains because of lack of funds.

Death toll could rise, official says

Mohammed Said, head of the Cairo Railroad hospital, said the death toll could rise.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed said many of the wounded were in critical condition, mostly suffering severe burns.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli said authorities must determine "who caused the accident and hold that person accountable." He promised "harsh punishment" for the culprits.

Egypt's railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Official figures show 1,793 train accidents in 2017 across the country, including.