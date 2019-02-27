Fire at Cairo train station leaves at least 20 dead: state TV

State TV in Egypt says at least 20 people are dead after a fire at a central Cairo train station.

Mohammed Said, the head of the Cairo Railroad hospital, said earlier that the death toll is expected to rise further following the blaze on Wednesday.

The fire is said to have been triggered by an explosion of a fuel tank on a speeding train that was heading into the Ramsis station in downtown Cairo.

Heavy black smoke is rising into the sky at the scene.

The daily Al-Ahram says the train crashed and the fuel tank exploded, causing the fire, but details were still not confirmed.