Finland's leaders support NATO membership, Sweden expected to follow suit

Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO, with Sweden expected to follow, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine looked set to bring about the very expansion of the Western military alliance that Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent.

The decision by the two Nordic countries to abandon the neutrality they maintained throughout the Cold War would be one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades. Finland's announcement angered the Kremlin, which called it a direct threat to Russia and hinted at an unspecified response.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Finns would be "warmly welcomed" and promised an accession process that would be "smooth and swift."

Finland and Sweden are the two biggest EU countries yet to join NATO. Finland's 1,300-kilometre border will more than double the length of the frontier between the U.S.-led alliance and Russia, putting NATO guards a few hours' drive from the northern outskirts of St. Petersburg.

The dramatic move by Finland was announced by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin in a joint statement.

"As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement. "Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned of 'corresponding symmetrical responses' if Finland joins NATO. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press)

Asked whether Finland's accession posed a direct threat to Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "Definitely. NATO expansion does not make our continent more stable and secure."

"This cannot fail to arouse our regret, and is a reason for corresponding symmetrical responses on our side," Peskov added, without elaborating. Russian officials have spoken in the past about potential measures including stationing nuclear-armed missiles on the Baltic Sea.

U.K. pledges to help if Finland attacked

A day earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited both Finland and Sweden to sign a military co-operation agreement.

The U.K. pledged on Wednesday to come to the aid of Sweden and Finland if the two Nordic nations came under attack.

In 2017, Sweden and Finland joined the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force, which is designed to be more flexible and respond more quickly than the larger NATO alliance. It uses NATO standards and doctrine, so it can operate in conjunction with NATO, the United Nations or other multinational coalitions. Fully operational since 2018, the force has held a number of exercises both independently and in co-operation with NATO.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Finland and Sweden have been pondering whether to abandon their historic, decades-old neutrality and join the 30-member NATO.

Should Finland become a NATO member, it would mean the biggest change in the Nordic country's defence and security policy since the Second World War.

