Moscow's Nikolskaya Street has turned into the unofficial fan zone for FIFA's World Cup. Every night, thousands of people from around the world gather in their national colours and join with their Russian hosts in a show of patriotism and football pride. CBC Moscow videographer Pascal Dumont spent an evening there this week, capturing the spirit of Moscow's football frenzy.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

A French fan puts a spin on the World Cup celebrations.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

Mexican supporters pour tequila down the throat of a Russian fan.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

A Serbian fan celebrates even as his team exits the tournament.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

Mexican fans express joy after their team qualifies for the Round of 16.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

Russians and Serbians dance together during Serbia's final game.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

A Spanish fan climbs a pole for a better view of the World Cup party.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

Celebrating Brazilians exit Moscow's Metro after their team wins.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

Serbian and Russian fans shout out slogans.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

A partier pauses amid the splendour of the Nikolskaya lights after snapping a photo.

(Pascal Dumont/CBC)

The celebrations wind down after a night of fun in Moscow.