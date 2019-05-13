Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

Actor Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT score in a U.S. college admissions scheme that involved wealthy parents and athletic coaches at some of the country's top schools.

The 56-year-old Desperate Housewives star didn't speak as she walked into a federal courthouse in Boston on Monday with her brother Moore Huffman Jr.

She is among 14 prominent parents who have agreed to plead guilty since dozens of people were arrested in March in the case named Operation Varsity Blues.

Huffman has apologized and said her daughter was unaware of her actions.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a prison sentence on the low end of a range between four and 10 months.