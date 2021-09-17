Skip to Main Content
FDA panel rejects plan to offer Pfizer booster shots

An influential U.S. federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans.

61-3 vote a blow to Biden administration's effort to shore up people's protection

An influential U.S. federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. (Stephane Mahe/Reuters)

The vote Friday, 61-3, was a blow to the Biden administration's effort to shore up people's protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant.

Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on the safety of extra doses.

And they complained that data provided by Israeli researchers about their booster campaign might not be suitable for predicting the U.S. experience.

