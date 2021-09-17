FDA panel rejects plan to offer Pfizer booster shots
An influential U.S. federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans.
61-3 vote a blow to Biden administration's effort to shore up people's protection
An influential U.S. federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans.
The vote Friday, 61-3, was a blow to the Biden administration's effort to shore up people's protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant.
Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on the safety of extra doses.
And they complained that data provided by Israeli researchers about their booster campaign might not be suitable for predicting the U.S. experience.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?