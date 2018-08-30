Disputing Trump, FBI says no evidence Clinton server was hacked

The FBI said Wednesday it has no evidence Hillary Clinton's private email server was compromised, even though U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted a news report that alleged the Chinese had hacked it.

The report in the conservative Daily Caller website said a Chinese-owned company operating in the Washington area had hacked the server Clinton had used as secretary of state and obtained nearly all her emails.

Report just out: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.” Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information! —@realDonaldTrump

FBI and Justice Department officials have said publicly there was no evidence the server was hacked by a foreign power.

Former FBI director James Comey said at a July 2016 news conference that the FBI did not find direct evidence the sever had been successfully hacked, though he also acknowledged, "given the nature of the system and of the actors potentially involved," it would have been unlikely for the bureau to find such direct evidence.

A June report from the Justice Department's inspector general on the FBI's handling of the investigation of Clinton, who ran against Trump in the last presidential election, said FBI specialists did not find evidence that the server had been hacked, with one forensics agent saying he felt "fairly confident that there wasn't an intrusion."

An FBI official said Wednesday after the Daily Caller story and Trump tweet that the "FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised."

China has also denied the accusation.

The White House did not immediately comment on the FBI's statement.​

With files from CBC News