Disputing Trump, FBI says no evidence Clinton server was hacked

The FBI says it has no evidence Hillary Clinton's private email server was compromised, even though U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted a news report that alleged the Chinese had hacked it.

Justice Department has also said there's no proof Hillary Clinton's server was compromised by foreign power

U.S. President Donald Trump, shown during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, claimed in a tweet the day before that a Chinese-owned company had hacked the server Hillary Clinton had used as secretary of state. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

The report in the conservative Daily Caller website said a Chinese-owned company operating in the Washington area had hacked the server Clinton had used as secretary of state and obtained nearly all her emails.

FBI and Justice Department officials have said publicly there was no evidence the server was hacked by a foreign power.

Former FBI director James Comey said at a July 2016 news conference that the FBI did not find direct evidence the sever had been successfully hacked, though he also acknowledged, "given the nature of the system and of the actors potentially involved," it would have been unlikely for the bureau to find such direct evidence.

A June report from the Justice Department's inspector general on the FBI's handling of the investigation of Clinton, who ran against Trump in the last presidential election, said FBI specialists did not find evidence that the server had been hacked, with one forensics agent saying he felt "fairly confident that there wasn't an intrusion."

An FBI official said Wednesday after the Daily Caller story and Trump tweet that the "FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised."

China has also denied the accusation.

The White House did not immediately comment on the FBI's statement.​

With files from CBC News

