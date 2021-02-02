Two FBI agents killed, three wounded, suspect dead in South Florida shooting

Two FBI agents were shot dead and three wounded Tuesday while serving a federal search warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

The suspect also died during the standoff in which he barricaded himself inside a home, said FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock.

Two of the wounded agents were taken to hospitals to be treated and were in stable condition, Leverock said, adding the names of agents who died would not be released immediately.

The suspect's name was not released.

The agents had arrived to serve a federal search warrant in connection with a case involving violent crimes against children, Leverock said.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighbourhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting. Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. ET in a middle-class neighbourhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.