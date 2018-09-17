Family, friends mourn man killed in shark attack on Cape Cod

The aunt of the Massachusetts man killed by a shark over the weekend said she told her nephew to stay away from Cape Cod waters but he simply laughed off her concerns.

Marisa Medici has told the Boston Herald that every time she asked Arthur Medici not to go to Cape Cod he said, "The sharks don't bite me. I'm Superman."

Medici died at the hospital after getting bitten Saturday while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. The 26-year-old Revere man was the state's first shark attack fatality since 1936.

He was with his future brother-in-law when he was bitten on the legs about 20 metres offshore. His femoral arteries were severed.

The beach remained closed to swimming Sunday. Flowers were placed at the base of a sign that said "No swimming surfing etc. until further notice," but some people were paddleboarding in the water, the Boston Herald reported.

Arthur Medici is shown in an undated photo on a GoFundMe page started after his death on Saturday. Medici worked at a restaurant and attended college. (GoFundMe)

Medici was a part-time engineering student at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston last spring, the school said in a statement Sunday. It did not provide any other information about his studies including why he wasn't enrolled in the current semester. The school offered condolences to Medici's family and friends.

He moved to the U.S. from Brazil two years ago to attend college, friends told WCVB-TV.

3rd known fatality globally

A GoFundMe page set up by family and friends to cover funeral costs had surpassed its stated goal, raising more than $27,000 as of Monday morning.

"Our lives are never going to be the same without him," said a posting on the page. "His laughter filled our home and he will be greatly missed by us all."

Medici had worked at The Capital Grille restaurant in Burlington, just outside of Boston, and left the job more than a year ago, restaurant spokesperson Rich Jeffers said.

"Just like everybody else, we're shocked and saddened," he said. "It's just terrible."

Medici was attacked around noon as he and a friend were boogie boarding. The friend dragged him ashore, and people on the beach attempted life-saving measures including CPR and applying tourniquets. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, where he was pronounced dead.

On Aug. 15, a 61-year-old New York man was severely injured after fighting off a shark off Truro, about seven kilometres north of Saturday's attack. He's currently recovering in a Boston hospital.

Saturday's attack was the third fatal shark attack in the world this year, with the other two occurring in Brazil and Egypt, according to Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research and curator at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

There have been 39 confirmed unprovoked shark bites worldwide this year, including 22 in the U.S., most of them on the East Coast, Naylor said.