Skip to Main Content
Fans around the world celebrate France's World Cup win
Photos

Fans around the world celebrate France's World Cup win

France won its second ever World Cup trophy after beating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday in Russia.

France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final in Russia, their 1st Cup win since 1998

      Hide captionToggle Fullscreen1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us