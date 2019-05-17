'We're getting the results': Michigan-based project seeks justice for LGBTQ victims of hate

In February, prosecutor Jaimie Powell-Horowitz stood in a small Detroit courtroom and admonished the defence lawyer over his treatment of her witness.

It was during the preliminary hearing of a Michigan pastor who stood accused of murdering a transgender female sex worker named Kelly Stough, and Powell-Horowitz suggested attorney David Cripps had crossed a line by asking Kyra, a trans woman and friend of the victim, to list all of the names she goes by.

"That is extremely insensitive and inappropriate," Powell-Horowitz said before the judge. "Mr. Cripps is using this as an intimidation tactic. He knows that this witness goes by Kyra. At this point, he's seeking to embarrass and humiliate her."

Cripps denied the accusation, but the exchange illustrates Powell-Horowitz's heightened awareness of any line of questioning she believes can be construed as disrespectful to her witness and the trans community in general.

According to at least one activist, the efforts of Powell-Horowitz and other advocates in the Fair Michigan Justice Project made it possible for a witness like Kyra to feel comfortable enough to testify.

"Without Fair Michigan, you would not have seen Kyra on [the] stand. Definitely not," said Lilliana Angel Reyes, director of the Detroit-based Ruth Ellis Center, which provides residential space and support services for at-risk LGBTQ youth.

The Fair Michigan Justice Project focuses on seeking justice for victims in the LGBTQ community, and it investigates and prosecutes cases involving people who have been targeted based on their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Not just about guilty verdicts

In an interview with CBC, Powell-Horowitz, who was appointed as the special prosecutor for the project, stressed that it's not just about getting guilty verdicts.

"It's making sure that the people who are dealing with the criminal justice system are treated with respect and feel like they are listened to," she said.

This issue is also relevant in Canada and particularly in Toronto, in the wake of the conviction of Bruce McArthur for the murders of eight men. Seven of them had ties to the city's LGBTQ community.

The disappearance of several gay men in recent years sparked anger in the community, with some feeling that police had not taken concerns about their safety more seriously — an issue the Fair Michigan Justice Project is trying to address.

Launched in 2016

The project was launched in 2016 by Dana Nessel, the current Michigan attorney general and the first openly gay politician in the state, after she became aware of "the exponential rise in hate crimes … against all minority communities, but especially against the LGBT community."

Nessel found that cold cases were going unsolved.

"Many of them, quite frankly, were not being investigated very well," Nessel said in an interview with NBC News. "They were not being solved, not being charged, and certainly, there were no convictions."

Along with Powell-Horowitz, the team includes special investigator Vicki Yost and Julisa Abad, a trans woman and former sex worker who is a victim advocate for Fair Michigan, as well as a liaison with the LGBTQ community.

Julisa Abad, a trans woman and former sex worker, is a victims' advocate for Fair Michigan. (Mark Gollom/CBC)

Abad said it's her role to make sure that if you're an LGBTQ individual in the justice system, she's "there with you the whole time in court, talking to you, walking you through it."

The initiative operates on a budget of less than $100,000 a year — an $80,000 grant from Wayne County, plus private donations.

Since its inception, Fair Michigan claims to have a 100 per cent conviction rate — 24 for 24, as of last month — and is hoping to extend that winning streak with a guilty conviction of Albert Weathers, the case Powell-Horowitz was prosecuting in February.

Weathers is accused of shooting 36-year-old Kelly Stough during an altercation in the city's Palmer Park neighbourhood on Dec. 7, 2018. In an interview with police, Weathers claimed Stough was trying to rob him, and that he acted in self-defence. But Weathers also told them that his gun went off accidentally.

Albert Weathers is accused of shooting 36-year-old Kelly Stough during an altercation in the city's Palmer Park neighbourhood on Dec. 7, 2018. (Mark Gollom/CBC)

Michigan does not have protections in place for discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Initially, Fair Michigan was established to amend the state constitution to include those categories. When that failed, they decided to create a dedicated team to deal with these types of crimes in Wayne County, Michigan's most populous region.

Although perpetrators who commit violence against the LGBTQ community cannot be charged with a hate crime, Fair Michigan treats them as such.

"Because that's what they are," said Powell-Horowitz. "We've had shootings, we've had robberies, we've had rapes, we've had murders — all bias crimes against this community."

Every year, Fair Michigan gathers statistics on crimes against the community, hoping at some point the legislature will take notice and change the law. Of the two dozen cases Fair Michigan has prosecuted since its inception, half of the victims are trans women.

In terms of violent assaults, "I think the trans community bears the brunt of that more so than any other group," said Alana MacGuire, who now runs Fair Michigan, and is married to Nessel.

Alana MacGuire runs Fair Michigan and is married to Dana Nessel, the state attorney general. (Mark Gollom/CBC)

It's a problem the project is hoping to rectify.

"Every time that we take a case, I want to improve the community's perceptions of what the criminal justice system can do for them," Powell-Horowitz said.

Resistant to come forward

Reyes said that for years, law enforcement in Michigan ignored crimes against the LGBTQ community, which made community members resistant to coming forward.

"You didn't call the police. You just figured it out or you just dealt with it," Reyes said.

Lilliana Angel Reyes is director of the Detroit-based Ruth Ellis Center, which provides residential space and support services for at-risk LGBTQ youth. (Mark Gollom/CBC)

Abad and Powell-Horowitz both acknowledge there were challenges when Fair Michigan started out. Abad said that when she began working with Powell-Horowitz, it was "really hard for me to bring her around."

Abad said that as a white, cisgender woman, Powell-Horowitz didn't necessarily understand the challenges "that trans women of colour go through."

"It was already hard for my community to come forward and report crimes … they didn't feel really comfortable having to reach out to a white cisgender woman that they felt wouldn't understand their struggle and probably wouldn't have their best interest at heart."

But Abad said Powell-Horowitz has been really supportive and open to learning. "We've had conversations where sometimes she'll not see something from a perspective and I have to be like, 'Well, no,' and I explain it from a trans experience."

Powell-Horowitz said initially, even with Abad's help, it took a lot of convincing to get victims and witnesses in the community to come forward.

"Now, I show up and they talk to me," Powell-Horowitz said. "They know we're going to take it seriously, that we're getting the results and that we're going to make sure that they get through the process."

A view of the Corktown neighbourhood in Detroit. Members of the city's LGBTQ community say their concerns had been ignored by law enforcement until activists such as those with the justice project started engaging with police and prosecutors. (Evan Aagaard/CBC)

Misgendering victims

One of the problems Powell-Horowitz uncovered while going through cold cases and old police files was that officers were often misgendering victims.

Victims and witnesses have little incentive to help law enforcement if they are not being addressed by their proper pronouns, she said.

"You're obviously going to feel that this officer is not respecting your community and you're not going to trust them to work up the case fully, and you're not going to put your life on the line giving information in a murder case where it's going to put you in danger," Powell-Horowitz said.

In Toronto, LGBTQ advocates have long talked about police lacking concern and respect for people in the community.

In the summer of 2017, Alloura Wells, a 27-year-old homeless transgender woman, disappeared. Her body was found a month later, but her remains were not identified until months after.

LGBTQ advocate Nicki Ward accused Toronto police of ignoring Wells's case, describing their actions as "deplorable and inhumane" and claiming they handle "all of these cases with a lack of care."

Nicki Ward, director of the Church-Wellesley Neighbourhood Association, says her community feels dismissed by police. (Amanda Grant/CBC)

Questions about whether investigations by Toronto police were tainted by systemic bias or discrimination prompted the launch in September 2018 of the Independent Civilian Review into Missing Person Investigations.

This came months after Bruce McArthur's arrest. Ward welcomed this development after months of speculation about the reasons for the disappearances of gay men, but it left her distraught about how cases involving missing men had been handled.

"There is no virtue in saying, 'Yes, we were right, there was a serial killer' … there's no joy in that expression," Ward told CBC's Toronto radio program Metro Morning shortly after McArthur's arrest.

She said police needs to take the community "far more seriously when it raises these legitimate concerns."

Ward, who was not familiar with the Fair Michigan initiative, said it seems like a good idea, in that it recognizes there's a problem and offers some degree of hope.

However, she pointed out that there are also serious systemic issues. For example, no matter "how good or strong" a prosecutor like Powell-Horowitz is, significant change in Michigan will only come when it "becomes unlawful to treat some humans differently from other humans merely because of their birth differences."

"I mean, that's the horror."

Hate crimes rising

Unlike in Michigan, hate crimes in Canada include the category of sexual orientation. According to Statistics Canada, crimes targeting people on the basis of sexual orientation accounted for 10 per cent of all police-reported hate crimes in 2017. The numbers rose from 176 incidents in 2016 to 204 in 2017.

Jean Turner, co-chair of Serving With Pride, an Ontario-based organization providing support for LGBTQ police officers, said that by and large, officers aim to be respectful.

"They want to do the right thing. But I think that sometimes, they just don't know what that is." For example, she said "I don't think that it's an issue of police officers or Crown prosecutors deliberately misgendering somebody."

Turner said one major issue is that attacks on LGBTQ people are underreported by the community. A project like Fair Michigan in Canada could be one way to deal with that problem.

While Fair Michigan is "in response to the fact that [LGBTQ people] don't have those legal protections, for us [in Toronto], a similar model may very well work in answer to the fact that those crimes are vastly underreported."

Corp. Dani Woods, the LGBTQ liaison for the Detroit police department, who herself is gay, works with Fair Michigan. (Mark Gollom?CBC)

Corp. Dani Woods, the LGBTQ liaison for the Detroit police department, who herself is gay, said she believes that since the start of Fair Michigan, there has been a significant change in how her community views law enforcement.

She said that in the past, as a member of the LQBTQ community, "you're kind of rolling the dice, because you don't know if the police are going to do you justice."

But Fair Michigan "gives the community hope and might make them feel like the public services have their back."