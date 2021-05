World · Video

Explosions light sky over Gaza amid clashes in West Bank

Tensions in Israel escalated dramatically on Monday as the Israeli military responded to rocket fire from the Hamas militant group with airstrikes, and Israeli forces and Palestinians clashed in the West Bank.

