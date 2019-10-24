Evo Morales declares victory in Bolivia election over protests of rivals

Bolivia's Evo Morales declared himself the outright winner of the presidential election Thursday, giving himself a fourth straight term following days of protests by both his opponents and supporters over accusations of vote fraud.

With more than 98 per cent of the votes counted from Sunday's election, Bolivia's first Indigenous president said he had the 10-percentage-point lead over his nearest rival, former president Carlos Mesa, needed to win outright and avoid a second round runoff.

"We have won in the first round. There are 1.58 per cent [of votes] left to count but we won with the rural vote," Morales, the region's longest ruling president, told a news conference.

But Morales later said that if the count of the final ballots showed he did not get enough votes, he would be prepared to head to a second round. As of midday Thursday, electoral authorities had still not announced a final result.

Opposition leaders were meeting Thursday to study the situation. Mesa announced that he would form an alliance to "defend the vote" in the streets, and alleged the leftist president had perpetrated "a monumental fraud" to get re-elected. Morales, in turn, urged his supporters to defend his win and denied electoral fraud, demanding his detractors show proof.

The Andean nation had been on a knife edge since the close and bitterly disputed vote. In the event of a second round run-off between Morales and Mesa, analysts have said a united opposition might stand a chance of defeating the incumbent president.

Opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa has said 'it's clear that there's a gigantic fraud going on.' (Jorge Bernal/AFP/Getty Images)

As the morning broke, the official vote count moved him to a 10-point lead. With about 1.5 per cent of the votes still to be counted, he led Mesa 46.83 per cent to 36.7 per cent.

International vote monitors have expressed concern at an earlier unexplained daylong gap in reporting results before a sudden spurt in Morales's vote percentage. Opposition backers continued to stage rowdy protests since the vote, while Morales's backers staged a march in the capital to show their support for the president.

Morales has repeatedly said he won outright and his opponents are conspiring to oust him. He earlier said that a quick count of the vote also gave him a first round win.

"I want to denounce to the people and the world that a coup d'etat is underway," Morales said at a news conference Wednesday. "The right wing has prepared it with international support."

Morales did not specify where the alleged international support for the coup was coming from, but he regularly rails against U.S. imperialism in Latin America.

Protesters stand amid tear gas fired by police during a protest against the re-election of Morales on Wednesday night in La Paz. (Juan Karita/The Associated Press)

He cited the burning by protesters of electoral offices in two cities where votes are being tallied as proof of the coup. Protesters also burned ballots in a third city.

Suspicions of electoral fraud rose when officials abruptly stopped releasing results from the quick count of votes hours after the polls closed Sunday with Morales topping the eight other candidates, but also falling several percentage points short of the percentage needed to avoid the first runoff in his nearly 14 years in power.

Twenty-four hours later, the body suddenly released an updated figure, with 95 per cent of votes counted, showing Morales just 0.7 percentage point short of the 10-percentage point advantage needed to avoid a run-off.

Venezuela supports Morales

That set off an uproar among the opposition and expressions of concern by international monitors.

The observer mission of the Organization of American States asked for explanations and the European Union and the UN expressed concern about the electoral process and called for calm. The United States and Brazil, among others, also expressed concerns.

Michael G. Kozak, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for the Western Hemisphere, warned Wednesday that Bolivian authorities will be held accountable if the process isn't fair.

"I think you will see pretty strong response from the whole hemisphere, not just the U.S.," Kozak said during a House hearing.

A Morales supporter shows her support during a march in La Paz on Wednesday. (Juan Karita/The Associated Press)

In Caracas, Venezuela's socialist president, Nicolas Maduro, voiced support for his ally Morales.

"It is a coup d'etat foretold, sung and, one can say, defeated," he said.

The crisis was aggravated by the resignation of the vice president electoral council, Antonio Costas, who said he disagreed with the decision to interrupt transmission of the vote count.

On Tuesday, the Andean nation saw a second night of violent protests in several cities. Then on Wednesday, a strike that mostly affected transportation erupted in Santa Cruz, the most populous eastern region and an opposition stronghold, while Morales supporters clashed with his foes in one of the city's slums.

Protesters in other regions announced that they would join to demand respect for the vote.