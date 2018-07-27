Europeans try to cool off amid heat wave

Much of Europe has recently been hit by unusually hot and dry weather, leaving inhabitants desperate to cool off.

Researchers say heat waves of the kind currently being seen in northern Europe have become twice as likely due to climate change.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution team said Friday they compared observations and forecasts for the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland with historical records going back to the early 1900s. They concluded the likelihood of three-day stretches of extreme heat in those areas has increased at least two-fold

Here's a look at how some Europeans tried to keep their cool.

Germany

Two young children play at a water fountain in Duisburg, Germany, which the German Weather Service said was the hottest place in the country on Thursday, with temperatures of 38 C.

In Berlin, they called in the police to help people cool down — by shooting water cannons.

(Alexander Becher/EPA-EFE) (Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE)

The Netherlands

The Dutch experienced their first heat wave in three years on Friday, causing one woman to seek reprieve from the 35 C heat in front of her store in Amsterdam.

However, one boy took a more adventurous approach, jumping into the city's Kattensloot canal.

(Remko de Waal/AFP/Getty Images) (Andy Rain/EPA-EFE)

U.K.

Brits at Brighton beach struggled on Friday to deal with the hottest day of the year, with temperatures expected to reach close to 36 C.

One man sits in the shade while wearing shades, while a couple cools off with ice cream.

(Andy Rain/EPA-EFE) (Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images)

France

In France, a pharmacy thermometer in Lille displays 40 C, breaking the city's previous high temperature mark of 36.6 C from back in July 2003.

In Paris, people cooled off at the Trocadero Fountain in front of the Eiffel Tower.

(Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images) (Melanie Duchene/EPA-EFE)

Switzerland, Sweden

A woman and and her horse cool down in the Katzensee Lake in Zurich, Switzerland. Swiss authorities recently banned people from lighting fireworks in large parts of the country because of concerns about forest fires following weeks of dry weather.

In Stockholm, people on paddle boards and canoes are seen on the Palsundet Straight. Typically cool Scandinavian countries like Sweden are experiencing temperatures never seen before, with temperatures pushing past 32 C.