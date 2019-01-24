Skip to Main Content
Europe human rights court awards Amanda Knox damages

Europe human rights court awards Amanda Knox damages

Europe's human rights court has ordered Italy to pay Amanda Knox financial damages for police failure to provide legal assistance and a translator during questioning following the Nov. 1, 2007 killing of her British roommate.

Italy ordered to pay Knox damages for failure to provide lawyer, translator during questioning

The Associated Press ·
Amanda Knox had complained to the European Court of Human Rights that Italy's failure to provide her with a lawyer or interpreter during questioning in 2007 violated her rights. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

Europe's human rights court has ordered Italy to pay Amanda Knox financial damages for police failure to provide legal assistance and a translator during questioning following the Nov. 1, 2007, killing of her British roommate.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday ruled that Italy must pay Knox around 18,000 euros ($27,200 Cdn) for damages, costs and expenses.

Knox said in her complaint that the failure to provide her with a lawyer or interpreter during a long night of questioning on Nov. 6, 2007, violated her rights.

The court said in its ruling that Italy hadn't succeeded in proving that "the restriction of Ms. Knox's access to a lawyer ... had not irreparably undermined the fairness of the proceedings as a whole."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us