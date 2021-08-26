Europe gives dire warning as Kabul evacuation deadline looms

European nations offered stark warnings Thursday about the waning days of a massive airlift to bring people out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, with a British official saying an "imminent attack" could target Kabul's international airport.

France said it would halt its evacuations Friday while Denmark said its last flight had already left Kabul's airport, which has seen thousands throng around it in the days since the Taliban took the capital.

Overnight, new warnings emerged from Western capitals about a possible threat from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban freeing prisoners across the country.

Already, military cargo planes leaving Kabul airport have launched flares to disrupt any potential surface-to-air missile fire as fleeing Afghan troops abandoned heavy weapons and equipment across the country in their collapse following America's withdrawal of troops.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC on Thursday there was "very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack" at the airport, possibly within "hours."

Heappey conceded that people are desperate to leave and "there is an appetite by many in the queue to take their chances, but the reporting of this threat is very credible indeed and there is a real imminence to it."

U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Tuesday. (U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/Handout/Reuters)

"We will do our best to protect those who are there," he said. "There is every chance that as further reporting comes in, we may be able to change the advice again and process people anew but there's no guarantee of that."

Crowds still massing at airport

Outside of a missile attack, troops have been worried about the uncontrolled, teeming crowds outside the airport. While the Taliban and others have tried to control them, there's no formal screening process on the way the airport as there was under Afghanistan's former government.

That means someone carrying a suicide bomb could slip through — or an explosives-laden vehicle could barrel through.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert warning American citizens away from three specific airport gates, but gave no further explanation.

WATCH | Evacuees losing hope as withdrawal deadlines loom: Losing hope as window for escape from Kabul slams shut 2:12 With a rapidly closing window on Canada's evacuation efforts, even some people approved to get on planes can't access the Kabul airport. For them and their families, hope is quickly turning to fear and anguish. 2:12

Senior U.S. officials said the warning was related to ongoing and specific threats involving the Islamic State and potential vehicle bombs. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing military operations.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told French radio RTL on Thursday that "from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport" due to the Aug. 31 American withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Danish defence minister Trine Bramsen bluntly warned: "It is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul." Denmark's last flight, carrying 90 people plus soldiers and diplomats, already had left Kabul.

Final Canadian flight out of Kabul expected today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday the effort to airlift those fleeing Afghanistan out of Kabul will end in the coming days, with a government source confirming to CBC News that the last Canadian-operated flight out of the Kabul airport is expected to leave today.

Earlier today, another government source told CBC News that Canada could have just 24 to 48 hours to get planes in and out of the capital.

The source — who has knowledge of the mission but wasn't authorized to speak publicly — said only a limited number of flights remain for Canada's military and they're running against the clock."Yes, in the coming days this phase will end," Trudeau told reporters while campaigning today.