The European Parliament on Thursday recognized Venezuela's self-declared interim president Juan Guaido as de facto head of state, heightening international pressure on the OPEC member's socialist president, Nicolas Maduro.

EU lawmakers voted 429 in favour to 104 against, with 88 abstentions, at a special session in Brussels to recognize Venezuelan congress head Guaido as interim leader.

In a statement with the non-binding vote, the parliament urged the bloc's 28 governments to follow suit and consider Guaido "the only legitimate interim president" until there were "new free, transparent and credible presidential elections."

Though frequently accusing Maduro of stifling democracy, the European Union is nervous at the precedent of a self-declaration, so has been reluctant to follow the United States and most Latin American nations with immediate recognition of Guaido.

Britain, France, Germany and Spain said on Saturday, however, that they would recognize Guaido unless Maduro called elections within eight days. But the EU as a whole has not set a time limit in its call for a new presidential vote.

Maduro has dismissed the demands as an unacceptable ultimatum from the corrupt elite of spent colonial powers.

"The leaders of Europe are sycophants, kneeling behind the policies of Donald Trump," he said at the weekend.

Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, speaks to the media during a protest in Caracas on Wednesday against Maduro's government. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)

The European Parliament has no foreign policy powers, but sees itself as a champion of human rights.

"Those who are demonstrating today in the streets of Venezuela are not Europeans, but they fight for the same values for which we fight," Spanish centre-right EU lawmaker Esteban Gonzalez Pons said in a statement.

In its recognition of Guaido as interim leader, the EU follows the United States, Canada and most countries in the Americas.

Britain's Hunt supports more sanctions

As Venezuela has sunk into economic and political crisis that has brought mass emigration and hyperinflation, the EU imposed an arms embargo and sanctions on officials to decry what it views as rights violations and the rupture of democracy.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who spoke to Guaido by telephone on Wednesday, said the bloc should consider more asset freezes and travel bans on Venezuelan officials.

"Targeted sanctions against the kleptocrats who have enriched themselves on the back of the rest of the population who are very poor, that is something I think can be effective," Hunt said in a Foreign and Commonwealth Office statement.

Guaido laid out the case for a North American audience in a New York Times op-ed published late Wednesday as to why he should be recognized in the Venezuelan constitution as interim president "until free and transparent elections take place."

Maduro is propped up through support from the military. Guaido said in the op-ed that representatives from the opposition have met with military and security force officials, and are willing to offer amnesty to those not guilty of crimes against humanity.

"The military's withdrawal of support from Mr. Maduro is crucial to enabling a change in government," wrote Guaido.

China and Russia have also supported the Maduro regime through loans and oil imports.

Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank on Thursday dismissed as untrue reports of Venezuelan gold having been transported to Russia in a passenger plane.

The unusual arrival of a Russian passenger plane in Caracas set social media abuzz on Wednesday with rumours after the Kremlin pledged to support its ally Maduro against a U.S.-backed effort to drive him from office.