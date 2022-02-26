Canada among countries moving to block Russian access to SWIFT

Western nations, including Canada, said Saturday they were cutting off a number of Russian banks from the world's main financial payments system as Kyiv's allies ratchet up economic pressure on Moscow.

Several governments announced they were imposing a new round of sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, including expelling some Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system.

The move deals a blow to Russian trade and makes it harder for Russian companies to do business. SWIFT, or the "Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication," is a secure messaging network that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, making it a crucial mechanism for international trade.

The sanctions — agreed with the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission — also include limiting the ability of Russia's central bank to support the ruble.

It marked an escalation of the West's punitive economic response. Putin launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on Thursday, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security.

Grateful for our friends from 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇨🇦🇬🇧 for: <br>- commitment to removal of several Russian banks from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SWIFT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SWIFT</a>;<br>- paralysis the assets of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Russia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Russia</a>’s central bank; <br>- prohibition for Russian oligarchs to use their financial assets on Euroatlantic markets. —@Denys_Shmyhal

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv reported occasional blasts and gunfire in the city on Saturday evening, but it was not clear exactly where it was coming from. The capital and other cities have been pounded by Russian artillery and cruise missiles.

A U.S. defence official said Ukraine's forces were putting up "very determined resistance" to the three-pronged Russian advance that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing westwards, clogging major highways and railway lines.

"We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message from the streets of Kyiv posted on his social media.

The Kremlin said its troops were advancing again "in all directions" after Putin ordered a pause on Friday.

Russia's assault is the biggest on a European state since World War II and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.