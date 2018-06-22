Skip to Main Content
EU retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods go into effect
New

EU retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods go into effect

The European Union is enforcing $3.4 billion US in tariffs on U.S. products as of Friday in retaliation to duties the Trump administration has put on European steel and aluminum.

Bourbon, peanut butter targeted after Trump levies on EU steel, aluminum

The Associated Press ·
The European Union is targeting U.S. products such as bourbon with retaliatory tariffs in response to the Trump administration going after European steel and aluminum. (Bruce Schreiner, File/Associated Press)

The European Union is enforcing $3.4 billion US in tariffs on U.S. products as of Friday in retaliation to duties the Trump administration has put on European steel and aluminum.

The goods targeted include typical American products like bourbon, peanut butter, and orange juice, in a way that seems designed to create political pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump and senior U.S. politicians.

"This response by the European Union is adequate, it is proportionate and it is reasonable. Needless to say, it is in full respect of EU and [World Trade Organization] rules," said European Commission spokesperson Alexander Winterstein.

'It's extraordinary for the United States to be imposing tariffs on its closest allies,' says former senior counsel to Canada on CETA, Christophe Bondy, on Power & Politics. 6:19

Trump imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on EU steel and 10 per cent on aluminum on June 1. Europeans claim that breaks global trade rules.

The spat is part of a wider tussle over global trade. In two weeks, the United States will start taxing $34 billion in Chinese goods. Beijing has vowed to immediately retaliate with its own tariffs on U.S. soybeans and other farm products.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us