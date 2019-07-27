Funeral for Tunisia's president attended by Arab leaders, Macron

The convoy carrying the body of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi leaves the military hospital in Tunis on Friday. The funeral for Essebsi, who died Wednesday at 92, was held Saturday. (Hassene Dridi/The Associated Press)

Tunisians and visiting dignitaries are bidding adieu to Beji Caid Essebsi, who died at age 92 earlier this week after eight years as president.

Arab leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron are among those attending Saturday's funeral ceremony in Tunis.

Military officers carried his coffin, draped in a red Tunisian flag.

Essebsi was hospitalized late last month after suffering what authorities described as a severe health crisis. He was taken to a military hospital and died there on Wednesday.

Essebsi won Tunisia's first free election after the 2011 uprising that brought the North African country democracy and unleashed uprisings around the Arab world.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, shown chairing the opening session in March of the 30th Arab Summit in Tunis, died in a military hospital this week. He was 92. (The Associated Press) According to the constitution, the Speaker of parliament will temporarily serve as president. An election is set for Sept. 15.

Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president on Thursday, hours after Essebsi's death.

Tunisia remains plagued by economic troubles and sporadic terror attacks, but is the only country to emerge from the Arab Spring with a functioning democracy and is relatively open and stable compared to other countries in the region.