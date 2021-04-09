Eruption of La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent forces thousands from their homes

La Soufrière volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent "explosively" erupted on Friday morning, spreading ash across surrounding villages, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said.

The volcano, dormant since 1979, started showing signs of new activity in December that picked up this week. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ordered an evacuation of the surrounding area late on Thursday.

The eruption sent dark ash plumes billowing into the sky, and ash fall was recorded as far away as the Argyle International Airport located about 20 kilometres south of the volcano, according to St. Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

The eruption column was estimated to have reached 10 kilometres high, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said, warning other explosive eruptions could occur. Ash fall could affect the Grenadines, Barbados, St. Lucia and Grenada.

"The ash plume may cause flight delays due to diversions," the centre said on Twitter. "On the ground, ash can cause discomfort in persons suffering with respiratory illnesses and will impact water resources."

Those living near the volcano had started leaving their homes on Thursday via ships and by road.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which has a population of just over 100,000, has not experienced volcanic activity since 1979. An eruption by La Soufrière in 1902 killed more than 1,000 people. The name means "sulfur outlet" in French.

Local media have in recent days also reported increased activity from Mount Pelee on the island of Martinique, which lies to the north of St. Vincent beyond St. Lucia.

May take months for evacuees to return home, PM says

Some 4,500 residents near the volcano had left their homes already via ships and by road, Gonsalves said at a news conference on Friday.

Heavy ash fall had halted evacuation efforts somewhat due to poor visibility, according to St. Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

"The place in general is in a frenzy," said Lavern King, 28, a shelter volunteer. "People are still being evacuated from the red zone, it started yesterday evening and into last night."

Gonsalves said that depending on the extent of the damage, it could be four months before evacuees could return home.

An emergency official ensures all evacuees are safe before giving approval to the driver to depart following the eruption of La Soufrière volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent. (Robertson S. Henry/Reuters)

COVID-19 makes shelter a challenge

Welling up with tears, he said neighbouring islands such as Dominica, Grenada and Antigua had agreed to take evacuees in and cruise lines could ferry them over — as long as they got vaccinated first.

Though that could prove to be a challenge, according to opposition senator Shevern John, 42.

"People are very scared of the vaccine and they opt out of coming to a shelter because eventually they would have to adhere to the protocol," she said.

The eruption column from the volcano was estimated to have reached 10 kilometres high, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said. (Zen Punnett/AFP/Getty Images)

Shelters are also having to limit the number of evacuees they take in due to COVID-19 protocols.

John said people would have to wait for further scientific analysis to know what steps to take next.

"It can go for a few days or a few weeks," she said. "At the moment, both ends of the island are covered in ash and very dark."