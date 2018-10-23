Skip to Main Content
Erdogan says Saudi team arrived day before Khashoggi's killing, consulate cameras removed
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says there were strong signs that the killing of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned and that he was killed in a "savage way."

18 arrests in Saudi Arabia line up with information gathered by Turkish intelligence, president says

Thomson Reuters ·
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on Oct. 15. Erdogan revealed new details on the Turkish investigation into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing in a speech on Tuesday. (Umit Bektas/Reuters)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that there were strong signs that the killing of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned and that he was killed in a "savage way."

Erdogan, who was speaking to members of his AK Party in parliament, also said he told Saudi King Salman that the Saudi consul in Istanbul was incompetent and that he was relieved of his duty and returned to his country.

A team of Saudi agents began arriving in Turkey the day before Khashoggi's Oct. 2 killing, Erdgoan said, and cameras at the consulate were removed.

Erdogan said the issue of diplomatic immunity would also be discussed in regards to the case. He had previously promised to detail Turkey's investigation into Khashoggi's killing "in all its nakedness."

Erdogan said three men from the team went on an exploration trip to Belgrad forest in Istanbul and Yalova, a 90-kilometre drive south of Istanbul.

In this image made from a March 2018 video,Jamal Khashoggi speaks during an interview at an undisclosed location. Eighteen days after Khashoggi disappeared, Saudi Arabia acknowledged that the writer is dead. (Metafora Production via/Associated Press)

Saudi Arabia has said 18 Saudis were arrested and that several top intelligence officials were fired over Khashoggi's death. Erdogan said Tuesday that the 18 arrests line up with the information gathered by Turkish intelligence on the case. 

But critics have alleged that the arrests are designed to absolve Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's heir-apparent, of any responsibility.

More to come

With files from The Associated Press

