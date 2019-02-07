Skip to Main Content
U.K. police confirm Argentine soccer player's body recovered from plane wreckage

Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, who had just signed with Premier League club Cardiff, and pilot David Ibbotson were the only people onboard the small aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel last month.

Investigators have yet to recover aircraft carrying Emiliano Sala, pilot David Ibbotson

The Associated Press ·
A stretcher carrying a body is removed from the Geo Ocean III specialist search vessel docked in Portland, U.K., on Thursday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Police have confirmed that the body recovered from a plane in the English Channel is that of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala.

Dorset police made the announcement on Thursday evening after a coroner's examination of the body, which was recovered from the seabed wreckage of the plane on Wednesday.

Sala, who had just signed with Premier League club Cardiff, and pilot David Ibbotson were the only people onboard the small aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel last month.

Investigators have not been able to recover the aircraft, which was flying from Nantes, France, to Cardiff after Sala transferred from the French city's team.

Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala gestures during a match against Montpellier in Nantes, France, in January. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)
