Elon Musk defends massive Tesla pay package in court during shareholder's lawsuit

Elon Musk said he was completely focused on Tesla in 2017 as the electric carmaker was in "crisis," taking the stand in a Delaware court on Wednesday to rebut claims that his $56-billion US ($74 billion Cdn) pay package was based on easy performance targets and approved by a compliant board of directors.

Musk, known for his combative testimony, told the court in his opening remarks that he thought it was "extremely unlikely" that Tesla Inc. would succeed in achieving his vision in 2016, requiring his full attention.

Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to dictate terms of the package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full time.

Tornetta held just nine shares when he launched the lawsuit, making him one of the company's smallest investors.

Musk's testimony before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes as he is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter Inc., the social media platform he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge after trying to back out of that deal.

A worker transports boxes of documents to the courthouse where Musk is testifying Wednesday. The case is based on a complaint by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta, who accused Musk and the company's board of directors of failing in their duties when they authorized Musk's pay plan. (Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images)

"I was entirely focused on the execution of the company," Musk said when questioned about Tesla by his attorney Evan Chesler, noting that he did not dictate the terms of the pay plan.

Musk, the world's richest person, described how the automaker was struggling to survive in 2017, when the pay package was developed.

"I thought it was extremely unlikely," he said in response to a question of whether he thought at the time if Tesla would succeed.

Musk said he not would accept a pay plan that required him to punch a clock or commit certain hours to Tesla.

"I pretty much work all the time," he said. "I don't know what a punch clock would achieve."

Tornetta has asked the court to rescind the 2018 package, which his attorney, Greg Varallo, said was $20 billion larger than the annual gross domestic product of the state of Delaware.

Musk is pictured at an investment conference in New York on Nov. 4. Tesla investors are understood to be concerned about how much time Musk is now devoting to Twitter. (Yuki Iwamura/The Associated Press)

On Monday and Tuesday, the court got a taste of Musk's testimony through short clips from his 2021 deposition in the Tesla litigation. In one clip, Musk dismissed the idea that the board should have discussed requiring that he spend more time with Tesla.

"That would have been silly," said Musk, who is also the chief executive of rocket company SpaceX and founded tunnelling venture The Boring Co.

Concerns over distractions at Twitter

Tesla investors are understood to be growing concerned about Musk's focus on Twitter, and on the stand the billionaire said he focuses his attention where it is needed most, which in 2017 was Tesla.

"So in times of crisis, allocation changes to where the crisis is," said Musk, who wore a dark suit and tie.

On Monday, Musk tweeted he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and would keep "working & sleeping here" until the social media platform — which he recently acquired for $44 billion — was fixed.

Twitter employees are seen entering the company's offices in New York on Nov. 9. Thousands of Twitter staffers have been fired in recent days after Musk took over the social media giant. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Musk also tweeted on Monday that, "I have Tesla covered too," saying he planned to work at the electric vehicle maker for part of this week. Tesla has an office in Palo Alto, Calif., and a factory in Fremont, Calif.

However, the two tweets were no longer available as of Wednesday morning.

"Tesla investors are going to be frustrated," said Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures. "He's probably going to spend more time on Twitter than any Tesla investor feels comfortable about."

Tesla's shares have dropped by 50 per cent since early April, when Musk disclosed he had taken a stake in Twitter. Sales of Musk's own Tesla shares — totalling $20 billion since he disclosed his Twitter stake — have added to the pressure.

Unique case

The disputed Tesla package allows Musk to buy one per cent of Tesla's stock at a deep discount each time escalating performance and financial targets are met. Otherwise, Musk gets nothing.

Tesla has hit 11 of the 12 targets, according to court papers.

The legal team for Musk and the Tesla directors, who are also defendants, have cast the pay package as a set of audacious goals that worked by driving 10-fold growth in Tesla's stock value, to more than $600 billion from around $50 billion.

Cars on the manufacturing floor at Tesla's manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, on April 7. The company's legal team argues that Musk's pay package involved ambitious goals that exponentially grew the company's stock value. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/The Associated Press)

They have argued the plan was developed by independent board members, advised by outside professionals and with input from large shareholders.

Shareholders generally cannot challenge executive compensation because courts typically defer to the judgment of directors. The Musk case survived a motion to dismiss because it was determined he might be considered a controlling shareholder, which means stricter rules apply.

"There is no case in which a 21.9 per cent shareholder who is also the chief executive has received a structured payout plan of this magnitude," Lawrence Cunningham, a corporate law professor at George Washington University, said of the lack of precedent.