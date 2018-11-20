Six people, including a pregnant woman, survived an elevator plunge of 84 floors, after a cable in the shaft of one of Chicago's tallest buildings snapped early Friday morning.

The group got into an elevator in the North Michigan Avenue skyscraper — formerly the John Hancock Center — after leaving a restaurant on the 95th floor around 12:30 a.m.

"At the beginning, I believed we were going to die," Jaime Montemayor, a tourist from Mexico City, told local Chicago TV station, CBS2. "We were going down and then I felt that we were falling down and then I heard a noise — clack, clack, clack, clack, clack, clack."

The group later found out one of the cables that holds up the elevator broke, and the car fell rapidly to the 11th floor.

The building at 875 North Michigan Ave., formerly known as the John Hancock Center, is one of Chicago's tallest. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"It was a precarious situation where we had the cable break on top of the elevator [and] we couldn't do an elevator to elevator rescue. We had to breach a wall," Chicago Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Maloney told reporters after the rescue.

So how did they do it?

Firefighters cut a hole in the wall to reach the people trapped in the elevator. (Chicago Fire Deptartment)

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department, Larry Langford, told the Chicago Tribune that once they figured out exactly where the car had come to rest, they cut a 1.5 metre by 1.5 metre hole in the wall and put a ladder down into it. A firefighter climbed down, and, one by one, helped the trapped people climb up.

Everyone got out safely.

With files from The Associated Press