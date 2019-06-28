Biden, Sanders among contenders on stage at 2nd Democratic presidential debate
The second debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination contest has kicked off with 10 more candidates, including many of the leading White House hopefuls.
Field of 10 candidates includes many of the leading White House hopefuls
The second debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination contest has kicked off with 10 more candidates, including many of the leading White House hopefuls.
Former vice-president Joe Biden is centre stage Thursday night in Miami alongside Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joining them for the two-hour event are two other top contenders: California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. At either end will be the candidates polling at the bottom of the field: author Marianne Williamson and California Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Candidates will not get opening statements but will have time for closing statements.
Ten other candidates debated on Wednesday, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.