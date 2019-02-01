El Salvador voters head to the polls to elect new president

The two parties that have ruled El Salvador for three decades could lose their grip on power on Sunday if voters choose as president a young outsider from a small third party who has vowed to lift the economy and stem the flow of migrants from one of the world's most violent countries.

Opinion polls in the Central American country suggest former San Salvador mayor Nayib Bukele is in the lead. If he wins the election, he would become the first leader not drawn from the left- and right-wing parties that have ruled El Salvador since 1989.

The ruling Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), needs a massive upset if the leftist party is to cling to power. Its traditional rival, the conservative Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA), also lags well behind Bukele, who belongs to a smaller right-wing party called the Great Alliance for National Unity (GANA).

Disenchantment with both dominant parties has provided a solid voter base for Bukele, a 37-year-old businessman. Still, voter surveys indicate the race should be close.

To win outright, he must secure more than 50 per cent of the vote or face a run-off against his closest rival on March 10. About 5.3 million Salvadorans are registered to vote.

If there is a run-off, Bukele could face businessman Carlos Callejas of ARENA or FMLN's Hugo Martinez, a former foreign minister.

"Thirty years have gone and there have been no changes; the country is getting worse," 63-year-old mechanic Mauricio Hernandez said at a rally for Bukele.

Even if Bukele does break the mould of the last three decades, his legislative room for manouevre could be limited because his GANA party is expected to lack a majority in Congress.

U.S. threats to cut aid

Gang violence has made El Salvador one of the world's most murderous countries in the past few years. The region's high level of violence is a major factor in the mass migration from Central America to the United States that has drawn the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump.

A year ago, El Salvador sent the United States a formal letter of protest after Trump reportedly disparaged the homelands of some immigrants with an insulting expletive.

Trump made the remark shortly after announcing he would cut the so-called Temporary Protected Status for some 200,000 Salvadorans to live and work in the United States, the program enacted after a catastrophic earthquake struck their homeland in 2001 and killed hundreds. The moves by the administration to end the TPS status for recipients from El Salvador and three other countries have not been enacted, due to a Federal Court injunction stemming from a court challenge.

Presidential candidate Carlos Calleja of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) is shown on Jan. 27 at a San Salvador rally. He's among candidates for the El Salvador election Sunday. (Jose Cabezas/Reuters)

Trump has also repeatedly threatened to cut aid to the impoverished country if it did not do more to stem the flow of migrants headed north, although Congress would likely balk at reductions in aid that were too severe.

Discontent has swelled under the current FMLN government after corruption scandals engulfed leading politicians in a country struggling with rampant poverty. Sitting President Salvador Sanchez Ceren is barred by law from seeking immediate re-election to a fresh five-year term.

Following in the footsteps of other politicians in the region, Bukele has pledged to root out corruption, adopting the motto: "There is enough money when nobody is stealing."

If elected, Bukele has promised the creation of a commission against impunity in El Salvador (or CICIES for its initials in Spanish). He is the only one of four candidates on the ballot to make such a promise.

Three of the past six presidentss have been accused of corruption:

ARENA's Francisco Flores (1999-2004), who died while under house arrest.

Tony Saca (2004-2009, also from ARENA), who last year pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of millions in government funds.

The FMLN's Mauricio Funes (2009-2014), now a fugitive in exile in Nicaragua, wanted for purportedly diverting $350 million.

A prolific social media user, Bukele also wants to modernize government and push infrastructure projects as a means of curbing emigration to the United States, where one in four Salvadorans live.

In addition to a new president, the country will be getting a relatively young leader taking the mantle from the 74-year-old Sanchez Cerena. Calleja is 42, while Martinez is 51.