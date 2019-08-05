What we know about the El Paso mass shooting victims

In the border town of El Paso, Texas, a shooter opened fire and left 22 people dead and more than two dozen injured.

Using a rifle, the El Paso gunman opened fire in an area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

Many of the victims were shot at a Walmart.

Here are some of their stories:

Jordan Anchondo

Jordan Anchondo was among those killed, Anchondo's sister said, and she apparently died while protecting her two-month-old son from the hail of bullets.

Leta Jamrowski of El Paso spoke to The Associated Press as she paced a waiting room at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where her two-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones — the result of his mother's fall.

"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."

Jordan, a mother of three, and Andre Anchondo had dropped off her five-year old daughter at cheerleading practice before going to shop for school supplies on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso.

Andre Anchondo

Andre Anchondo, husband of Jordan Anchondo, recently turned his life around after struggles with drug dependence and run-ins with the law, a friend recalled.

The friend, Koteiba "Koti" Azzam, made calls on Sunday to learn the whereabouts of his friend, who remained unaccounted for. Bodies of victims were still in the Walmart on Sunday.

"I love the guy," Azzam said in a phone interview from San Marcos, Texas, where he attends Texas State University. "He had the character and the charisma."

Azzam said Anchondo had started a business in El Paso, building things from granite and stone, and made it successful through hard work. He also was on the verge of completing a home for his family. Now, his wife is dead and he might not have survived.

"It makes you question your faith almost," said Azzam, who is Muslim. "But God didn't have a part in it. The hands of man altered my friend's life in a drastic way."

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart in El Paso to raise funds for a youth sports team one of their children played on when a gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative said.

Norma Coca told Wichita, Kan.-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the Walmart when they were shot.

Coca, who lives in Salina, Kan., said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She said her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.

Jessica Coca Garcia's father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Coca says: "She was just crying ... I told her that our prayers are there and we're on our way."

The couple's five-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart but were not shot.

Mario de Alba

Mario de Alba, 45, had come to El Paso with his family from Mexico to go shopping.

Described by his sister Cristina de Alba as an "excellent father" and as a "decent, hardworking person," he was in serious condition Sunday after being shot in the back, the bullet exiting via his diaphragm.

His wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika both appear to be recovering after also being wounded, de Alba said from the El Paso hospital where her brother is being treated.

The family lives in Chihuahua, Mexico — a four-hour drive south of El Paso — and was buying school supplies in the Texas city. El Paso is a popular shopping destination for people who live in northern Mexico.

Mario de Alba's Facebook page shows him as a devoted father to Erika.

In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment centre. 0n the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters.

Javier Amir Rodriguez

Javier Amir Rodriguez, 15, was starting his sophomore year in high school when he was fatally shot.

The Clint Independent School District, which identified the teen as being among the victims Monday, said he attended Horizon High School in El Paso.

The district said it had been in contact with his family and sent condolences. Valeria Chavez, a cousin of the youth, told KFOX-TV that Rodriquez was at the Walmart with an uncle who described what happened.

It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we write to inform that we lost one of our very own players. Javier amir Rodriguez (javi) was one of the victims from the walmart shooting. Dina Lizarde Express fc is here if you need anything count on our support. <a href="https://t.co/3hFefRAfEl">pic.twitter.com/3hFefRAfEl</a> —@Expressfutbol10

"He told me my cousin had made eye contact with the shooter and they were in the bank and as soon as the shooter walked in, he grabbed my cousin. He says he saw the shooter shoot him," Chavez said.

The school district said counsellors would be available, and a vigil was set for Monday night at the high school's football stadium.

David Johnson

David Johnson, 63, was back-to-school shopping with his wife and nine-year-old granddaughter when he was killed, relatives said.

Johnson's nephew, Dominic Patridge, said in a statement to KVIA-TV that his aunt heard gunshots while checking out. Johnson told her and his granddaughter to "get down, and if anything happened to him" to run to the store next door, he said.

"The next thing she knew, he was on the ground covered in blood," he said. Patridge said his aunt played dead and shielded her granddaughter as the shooter walked past.

Patridge called his uncle "the kindest and most giving individual I've ever known."

Mexico identifies 8 citizens killed

Mexico's Foreign Ministry identified citizens who were killed in the shooting. The ministry did not provide their ages. They are: