Brooklyn jury begins deliberating in 'El Chapo' trial

Jurors have begun deliberations in the U.S. trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican kingpin accused of running one of the world's most infamous drug cartels.

Guzman, 61, is accused of leading Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, which became one of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world. He twice escaped from prison in Mexico, and will face the possibility of life in a U.S. prison if convicted.

The 11-week trial in Brooklyn federal court, which featured testimony from more than 50 witnesses, offered the public an unprecedented look into the inner workings of the cartel, named for the state in northwest Mexico where Guzman was born in a poor mountain village.

Prosecutors said he trafficked tonnes of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines into the United States over more than two decades, consolidating his power in Mexico through murders and wars with rival cartels.

The defence argued that Guzman was set up as a "fall guy" by Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a drug lord from Sinaloa who remains at large.

The most detailed evidence against Guzman came from more than a dozen former associates who struck deals to co-operate with U.S. prosecutors.

Through them, jurors heard how the Sinaloa Cartel gained power amid the shifting allegiances of the Mexican drug trade in the 1990s, eventually coming to control almost the entire Pacific coast of Mexico.

They also heard how Guzman made a name for himself in the 1980s as "El Rapido," the speedy one, by building cross-border tunnels that allowed him to move cocaine from Mexico into the United States faster than anyone else.

3 previous terms, 2 escapes

Despite his ties to government officials, Guzman often lived on the run. Imprisoned in Mexico for drug trafficking in 1993, he escaped in 2001 hidden in a laundry cart and spent the following years hiding in the mountains of Sinaloa, where he was guarded by a private army.

He was seized and imprisoned again in 2014, but pulled off his best known escape the following year when he disappeared into a tunnel dug into his cell at a maximum security prison.

He was finally captured again in 2016 after a shootout in Sinaloa and extradited to the United States from Mexico in January 2017.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Andrea Goldbarg said Guzman had been plotting yet another breakout when was he was extradited to U.S., where he has been kept in solitary confinement.

Guzman wanted to escape "because he is guilty and he never wanted to be in a position where he would have to answer for his crimes," Goldbarg said. "He wanted to avoid sitting right there. In front of you."

The defence claims Guzman's role has been exaggerated by co-operating witnesses seeking leniency in their own cases.

In his own brief closing statement, defence attorney Jeffrey Lichtman assailed the case as a "fantasy" and urged the jury not to believe co-operators who "lie, steal, cheat, deal drugs and kill people" for a living.

The jury charged with deciding his fate is composed of seven women and five men.

Almost all of them had heard of Guzman before the trial began, but said they could be impartial. The only exception was a woman from Ethiopia who said she had "no clue" who he was.