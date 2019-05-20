Eiffel Tower shut down as man tries to scale Paris monument

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated and surrounding streets locked down on Monday after a man was spotted scaling the upper heights of the monument in the heart of the French capital, Paris police and the tower's operator said.

A person could be seen dangling just below the third and highest level of the structure. A rescuer dressed in red was trying to reach him.

"The man entered the tower normally and started to climb once he was on the second floor," a spokesperson for the tower's operator told Reuters.

A Paris firefighter attempts to reach a man scaling the Eiffel Tower. (Charles Platiau/Reuters)

Live television images showed one specialist fireman and another rescuer perched on the 324-metre tower's wrought-iron struts, just below the highest viewing platform trying to persuade the man to give himself up.

Police said the climber's motives were not clear and a negotiator was present.

It's not the first time someone has attempted to climb up the tourist attraction. In 2015, British "freerunner" James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras as he went.

The lattice tower, named after its designer and builder Gustave Eiffel, is one of the world's most recognizable landmarks. It was constructed between 1887 and 1889 and is the equivalent height of an 81-storey building.