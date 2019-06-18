Former Egyptian president Morsi buried in Cairo, son says

Former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi has been buried alongside other senior figures of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo, his son, Ahmed Morsi, said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The burial was attended by members of the family in Cairo's Nasr City after authorities refused burial in Morsi's home province of Sharqiya in the Nile Delta, Ahmed Morsi said.

"We washed his noble body at Tora prison hospital, read prayers for him at the prison hospital ... and the burial was at the Muslim Brotherhood spiritual guides," Ahmed wrote.

Morsi, the first democratically elected head of state in Egypt's modern history, died on Monday from a heart attack after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities and a medical source said. He was 67.

A top figure in the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, Morsi had been in jail since being toppled by the military in 2013 after barely a year in power, following mass protests against his rule.

There was a heavy security presence on Monday night around the Cairo prison where Morsi had been held and in Sharqiya, where security sources said the interior ministry had declared a state of alert.

There was no noticeable increase in security in central Cairo on Tuesday morning. Egyptian media, which is tightly controlled, gave the news little attention.

Sensitive moment for Egyptian authorities

Morsi's death is likely to increase international pressure on the Egyptian government over its human rights record, especially conditions in prisons where thousands of Islamists and secular activists are held.

It is also a sensitive moment for Egyptian authorities. Under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who as army chief led Morsi's ouster, they have conducted a relentless crackdown against the Muslim Brotherhood and its followers, but say the group presents a continuing security threat.

The Brotherhood says it is a non-violent movement.

Just one of the major daily newspapers, the privately owned Al-Masry Al-Youm, put the story on its front page, with other newspapers ignoring the news or carrying a small item on inside pages with no mention that Morsi had been president.

Former allies of Morsi and opponents of Sisi expressed their condolences in social media posts, some condemning the conditions in which Morsi had been held.

"With great sadness and deep sorrow I received the news of the passing of Dr Mohamed [Morsi]. I ask God to accept him with his great mercy," said former leftist presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabbahi.

Turkey's president, Qatar's emir and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas all paid tribute to him and Iran expressed regret over Morsi's death.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, while respecting the views of the great and brave nation of Egypt, offers its sympathies over the death of Dr. Mohammed Morsi to the Egyptian people, his family and his loved ones," a statement from the foreign ministry's spokesperson said.