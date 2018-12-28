Skip to Main Content
At least 2 dead, many wounded on tourist bus targeted by explosive device in Giza, Egypt
Breaking

At least 2 dead, many wounded on tourist bus targeted by explosive device in Giza, Egypt

Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 12 other people were wounded on Friday when a bus was hit by a blast from an explosive device in Giza, Egypt, the Interior Ministry said.

At least 2 Vietnamese tourists dead, 12 others wounded

Thomson Reuters ·
Police inspect the scene of a bus blast in Giza, Egypt, on Friday. (Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)

Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 12 other people were injured on Friday when a bus was hit by a blast from an explosive device in Giza, Egypt, the Interior Ministry said.

Ten of the wounded were Vietnamese tourists and two were Egyptians, a ministry statement said.

The bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 6:15 p.m. local time, it said.

Police are investigating. 

More to come

With files from Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|