At least 2 dead, many wounded on tourist bus targeted by explosive device in Giza, Egypt
Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 12 other people were injured on Friday when a bus was hit by a blast from an explosive device in Giza, Egypt, the Interior Ministry said.
Ten of the wounded were Vietnamese tourists and two were Egyptians, a ministry statement said.
The bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 6:15 p.m. local time, it said.
Police are investigating.
