Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 12 other people were injured on Friday when a bus was hit by a blast from an explosive device in Giza, Egypt, the Interior Ministry said.

Ten of the wounded were Vietnamese tourists and two were Egyptians, a ministry statement said.

The bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 6:15 p.m. local time, it said.

Police are investigating.

