Efforts to raise sunken Danube tour boat starting in Hungary
19 South Koreans and a Hungarian crewman confirmed dead
Hungarian and South Korean rescuers are starting efforts to raise a sunken tour boat out of the Danube River after a fatal collision.
A huge floating crane, barges and rescue personnel could be seen early Tuesday at Budapest's Margit Bridge, where a sightseeing boat sank May 29 after colliding with a much larger river cruise ship.
Nineteen South Koreans and a Hungarian crewman have been confirmed dead, with eight people missing. Seven people were rescued after the nighttime collision amid heavy rain.
Rescue officials said Sunday that preparations for the lift, including divers installing four wire harnesses under the Hableany (Mermaid), were nearly complete, with some technical and security details pending.
The captain of the other ship in the collision, the Viking Sigyn, has been under arrest since June 1.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.