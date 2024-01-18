Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World

Ecuador prosecutor investigating dramatic TV station attack killed in shooting

A prosecutor investigating a dramatic attack broadcast live on a public TV channel last week was shot to death Wednesday in Guayaquil. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the country, which has been rocked by a series of attacks in the wake of a notorious gang leader's apparent weekend escape from prison.

President declares state of emergency as military attempts to quell gang violence

The Associated Press ·
A man with a face mask and hood covering his head holds a gun in his right hand while his other hand grasps the shirt collar of a man seated on the floor. Other men are seated or ducking nearby.
A masked and armed person holds staff of TC Televisión network holds journalists hostage during a live broadcast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Jan. 9. The prosecutor investigating the attack was shot and killed in the port city on Wednesday, amid a nationwide state of emergency and a wave of gang violence in the country. (TC Televisión/The Associated Press)

A prosecutor investigating a dramatic attack on the set of a public television channel last week was shot to death Wednesday in Guayaquil.

Prosecutor César Suárez, who had carried out other high-profile investigations in the past, was shot while driving a vehicle, Attorney General Diana Salazar said.

"Organized crime groups, criminals, terrorists will not stop our commitment to society," she said in a video broadcast on X, formerly Twitter.

Thirteen alleged perpetrators have been arrested in the assault at TC Television, which was broadcast live and led President Daniel Noboa to declare that Ecuador is in an "internal armed conflict" amid a surge of killings and other crimes tied to drug trafficking.

Noboa also declared a 60-day state of emergency, including a nighttime curfew, and designated 22 criminal groups as terrorist organizations.

LISTEN | Can Ecuador's government stop gang attacks in the country: 
Front Burner22:37Chaos, gang war erupts in Ecuador

Suárez was also in charge of the Metastasis case involving an Ecuadorian drug lord who allegedly received favourable treatment from judges, prosecutors, police officers and high officials.

Ecuadorian police said they were working to find those responsible Suárez's murder.

The country has been rocked by a series of attacks, including the abductions of several police officers, in the wake of a notorious gang leader's apparent weekend escape from prison.

José Adolfo Macías Villamar, leader of Los Choneros, one of the Ecuadorian gangs considered responsible for a spike in car bombings, kidnappings and slayings, was discovered missing from his prison cell where he was serving a sentence for drug trafficking.

His disappearance earlier this month led the government to declare a state of emergency that involved sending the military into prisons, which sparked a wave of at least 30 attacks around the South American country, including the assault at the television station in Guayaquil.

WATCH | Authorities in Ecuador struggle to restore peace: 

Upheaval in Ecuador: Gangs, drugs, a live TV takeover | About That

6 days ago
Duration 8:03
Violence erupted in Ecuador this past weekend when notorious drug lord Adolfo (Fito) Macías escaped from prison. Andrew Chang breaks down the chaos and why authorities have struggled to restore peace in this small coastal nation.

With files from Thomson Reuters

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now