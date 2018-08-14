Ecuador road accident involving bus leaves at least 24 dead

At least 24 people were killed and another 19 injured when a bus careened into another vehicle at high speed and overturned on a highway near Ecuador's capital Tuesday, local officials reported.

The Colombian-registered bus was travelling to Quito and hit a smaller vehicle in an area known as dead man's curve at about 3 a.m. local time, Ecuadorean authorities said.

Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia's Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals were among the dead. Two minors travelling in the smaller vehicle were also killed.

A small fleet of ambulances and first responders rushed to the crash site about two hours from Quito before dawn. They found the severely wrecked bus overturned and several homes adjacent to the highway damaged and strewn with metal debris.

The collision early Tuesday involved a bus registered in Colombia and at least one other vehicle. Colombian and Venezuelan nationals were among the dead, a local official said. (Google)

The incident comes two days after a bus loaded with fans of one of the country's most popular soccer teams overturned on a highway, killing 12 and injuring 30 others.

That accident happened Sunday afternoon as the Barcelona SC fans were heading back to their home city of Guayaquil following a draw against a team from nearby Cuenca.